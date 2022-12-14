Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC Level I Trauma 25th Anniversary

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Corey Toye 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center commemorated 25 years as a Level 1 Trauma Center Dec. 14, 2022. BAMC’s Level I Trauma Center serves San Antonio and the surrounding region, caring for more than 6,000 military and civilian trauma patients each year, including 750 burn patients, from an area that stretches across 22 counties in Southwest Texas and encompasses 2.2 million people.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868601
    VIRIN: 221214-O-VR118-1014
    Filename: DOD_109375760
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    BAMC celebrates 25th anniversary of Level I trauma mission

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    DHA
    Level 1 Trauma Center

