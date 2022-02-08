Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SATness Zombie

    JAPAN

    08.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    220802-N-HI741-0001 SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 2. 2022) A comic spot about a Sailor who doesn't blouse his straps and gets attacked by a Zombie. It's meant as a commercial advertising military bearing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868588
    VIRIN: 220802-N-HI741-0001
    Filename: DOD_109375603
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    satness zombie military-bearing afn sasebo spot

