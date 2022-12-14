Coast Guard medevacs man from cargo ship offshore Galveston, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868585" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs the captain of the San Martin, a 555-foot roll-on/roll-off cargo ship, who was experiencing symptoms of hypertension and leg swelling near Galveston, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022. The helicopter crew hoisted the captain and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy, Air Station Houston)