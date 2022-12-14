Coast Guard medevacs man from cargo ship offshore Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs the captain of the San Martin, a 555-foot roll-on/roll-off cargo ship, who was experiencing symptoms of hypertension and leg swelling near Galveston, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022. The helicopter crew hoisted the captain and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy, Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868585
|VIRIN:
|221214-G-G0108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109375571
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
