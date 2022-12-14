221214-N-ZA692-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 14, 2002) Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Samilynn Jordan and Capt. Michael Brasseur discuss Digital Horizon, a three-week unmanned and artificial intelligence event in Bahrain that involved 17 industry partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 05:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868540
|VIRIN:
|221214-N-ZA692-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109374601
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force 59 Completes Digital Horizon Event, by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT