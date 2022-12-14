Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 59 Completes Digital Horizon Event

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    221214-N-ZA692-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 14, 2002) Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Samilynn Jordan and Capt. Michael Brasseur discuss Digital Horizon, a three-week unmanned and artificial intelligence event in Bahrain that involved 17 industry partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 05:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MANAMA, BH 

    This work, Task Force 59 Completes Digital Horizon Event, by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Unmanned
    5th Fleet
    C5F
    TF 59
    Digital Horizon

