84th Anniversary Ataturk Memorial

Incirlik Air Base held a ceremony honoring the 84th anniversary of the death of Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, at the Turkish headquarters building, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2022. Ataturk is credited with defeating the occupying forces in Turkey, modernizing the country’s legal and educational systems, and advancing human and political rights. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)