    84th Anniversary Ataturk Memorial

    1, TURKEY

    11.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Incirlik Air Base held a ceremony honoring the 84th anniversary of the death of Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, at the Turkish headquarters building, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2022. Ataturk is credited with defeating the occupying forces in Turkey, modernizing the country’s legal and educational systems, and advancing human and political rights. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 05:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 868520
    VIRIN: 221116-F-CW240-1001
    Filename: DOD_109374512
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 1, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 84th Anniversary Ataturk Memorial, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

