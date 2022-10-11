Incirlik Air Base held a ceremony honoring the 84th anniversary of the death of Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, at the Turkish headquarters building, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2022. Ataturk is credited with defeating the occupying forces in Turkey, modernizing the country’s legal and educational systems, and advancing human and political rights. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 05:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|868520
|VIRIN:
|221116-F-CW240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109374512
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 84th Anniversary Ataturk Memorial, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT