Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by Black Americans and a time to recognize the positive impact they've had on the history of the United States and the Defense Department.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 00:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868509
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-VB704-1030
|PIN:
|227001
|Filename:
|DOD_109374406
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT