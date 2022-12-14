Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACS Thomas Holiday Greetings 2022

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Mizell Thomas, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), gives holiday greetings to his family in Chicago, Illinois from CFAO on Kadena, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2022. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 23:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 868504
    VIRIN: 221214-N-QY759-0001
    Filename: DOD_109374401
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US

    This work, MACS Thomas Holiday Greetings 2022, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    holiday greetings

