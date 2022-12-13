Two men rescued by crew of the Silver Muna crew from an adrift sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew from the Hong Kong-flagged tanker, Silver Muna, recovers two men and their dog that were aboard a sailboat that had been adrift for several days in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 13 2022. The two men aboard the Atrevida II were recovered after being spotted by the crew of the Silver Muna and later transferred to Coast Guard Station New York where they were reunited with family and friends. (Courtesy video by the crew of the Silver Muna)