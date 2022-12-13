Two men rescued by crew of the Silver Muna crew from an adrift sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean

The crew from the Hong Kong-flagged tanker, Silver Muna, recovers two men and their dog that were aboard a sailboat that had been adrift for several days in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 13 2022. The two men aboard the Atrevida II were recovered after being spotted by the crew of the Silver Muna and later transferred to Coast Guard Station New York where they were reunited with family and friends. (Courtesy video by the crew of the Silver Muna)
|12.13.2022
|12.14.2022 21:19
|B-Roll
|868496
|221213-G-FG555-2001
|DOD_109374280
|00:03:05
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|0
|0
