Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two men rescued by crew of the Silver Muna crew from an adrift sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew from the Hong Kong-flagged tanker, Silver Muna, recovers two men and their dog that were aboard a sailboat that had been adrift for several days in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 13 2022. The two men aboard the Atrevida II were recovered after being spotted by the crew of the Silver Muna and later transferred to Coast Guard Station New York where they were reunited with family and friends. (Courtesy video by the crew of the Silver Muna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 21:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868496
    VIRIN: 221213-G-FG555-2001
    Filename: DOD_109374280
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two men rescued by crew of the Silver Muna crew from an adrift sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean, by PO3 Logan Kaczmarek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search And rescue
    Rescue
    Atrevida II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT