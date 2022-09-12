Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th SFG(A) Partners with Saudi Arabia SOF for Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gregory Summers 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Berets hosted Saudi Arabian members of SOF 6 and 7 for a variety of training at Fort Campbell, Ky., in the beginning of December 2022. From pre-mission planning to executing day and night raids, both units strengthened their interoperability and partnership to continue counter-terrorism operations within the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 19:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868492
    VIRIN: 221209-A-DK710-660
    Filename: DOD_109374231
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th SFG(A) Partners with Saudi Arabia SOF for Training, by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5th SFG (A)
    Green Beret
    5th Special Forces Group
    Saudi Arabia Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT