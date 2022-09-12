5th SFG(A) Partners with Saudi Arabia SOF for Training

5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Berets hosted Saudi Arabian members of SOF 6 and 7 for a variety of training at Fort Campbell, Ky., in the beginning of December 2022. From pre-mission planning to executing day and night raids, both units strengthened their interoperability and partnership to continue counter-terrorism operations within the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)
12.09.2022
12.14.2022
|Video Productions
|868492
|221209-A-DK710-660
|DOD_109374231
|00:01:44
FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|1
|1
