The Area Support Group – Kuwait, Lucky Duck & Eagles Landing, Unit training and event locations, Camp Arijfan, Kuwait, December 2022.
(U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868478
|VIRIN:
|221201-D-VN697-438
|Filename:
|DOD_109374142
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Area Support Group – Kuwait, Lucky Duck & Eagles Landing, Unit Training/Event locations, December 2022., by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
