Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seizing the High Ground: December 12, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HOVEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jerod Hathaway 

    2ID Rotational BDE

    A short compilation video of some of the events that happened over the last two weeks in 2-2ID (Lancer Brigade) while they are deployed to South Korea during KRF-12.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868473
    VIRIN: 221212-A-RL655-250
    Filename: DOD_109374115
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: CAMP HOVEY, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seizing the High Ground: December 12, 2022, by SGT Jerod Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    USARPAC
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    7ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT