Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Simonson Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Brigadier General Katherine Simonson, acting DHA Assistant Director of Support sends a holiday message to the DHA AD-S staff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 15:19
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 868446
    VIRIN: 221214-O-XH734-798
    Filename: DOD_109373878
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US
    Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Simonson Holiday Greeting, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    MHSsocial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT