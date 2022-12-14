The Sheppard Show: Gamification in Pilot Training

On the first episode of a special two-part series of the Sheppard Show, we take a look at Gamification in the Air Force and how that's being utilized in pilot training. Guests LtCol Gary Moore and Bo Starkey discuss how video games combined with the use of VR and mixed reality have improved pilot training at ENJJPT on Sheppard AFB.
