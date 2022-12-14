Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Sheppard Show: Gamification in Pilot Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    On the first episode of a special two-part series of the Sheppard Show, we take a look at Gamification in the Air Force and how that's being utilized in pilot training. Guests LtCol Gary Moore and Bo Starkey discuss how video games combined with the use of VR and mixed reality have improved pilot training at ENJJPT on Sheppard AFB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 14:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 868426
    VIRIN: 221214-F-RR907-009
    Filename: DOD_109373615
    Length: 00:24:51
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Sheppard Show: Gamification in Pilot Training, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virtual Reality
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Pilot Training
    ENJJPT
    Gamification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT