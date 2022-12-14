The Sheppard Show: Gamification in Pilot Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868426" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On the first episode of a special two-part series of the Sheppard Show, we take a look at Gamification in the Air Force and how that's being utilized in pilot training. Guests LtCol Gary Moore and Bo Starkey discuss how video games combined with the use of VR and mixed reality have improved pilot training at ENJJPT on Sheppard AFB.