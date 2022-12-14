Welcome to Sheppard TV

Short PSA explaining what Sheppard TV is and how it works. This spot plays at the beginning of a closed loop at various locations around Sheppard AFB.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868411
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-RR907-005
|Filename:
|DOD_109373434
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
