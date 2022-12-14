TSgt Linda Allen-Hall shares her background growing up as a Chinese-American and how that impacts her in the classroom today as an NCOA instructor at Sheppard AFB.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868409
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-RR907-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109373419
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Asian American Pacific Heritage Month 2022, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT