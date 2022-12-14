Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Heritage Month 2022

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    TSgt Linda Allen-Hall shares her background growing up as a Chinese-American and how that impacts her in the classroom today as an NCOA instructor at Sheppard AFB.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    NCOA
    Asian American Pacific Heritage Month

