Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), provide medical care during Continuing Promise 2022 at the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 12, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868405
|VIRIN:
|221212-N-TR141-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109373388
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|JEREMIE, HT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Site - Haiti - CP22, by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT