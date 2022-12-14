Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John on the Job: AMMO v Armament

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    AMMO and Armament's rivalry gets broken down in a classic Western fashion in this episode of John on the Job where we dive into the specifics of both career fields and who drives the "Jammer" better.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 13:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 868404
    VIRIN: 221214-F-RR907-003
    Filename: DOD_109373385
    Length: 00:08:25
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    AMMO
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Ordnance
    Training
    Armament
    Jammer

