AMMO and Armament's rivalry gets broken down in a classic Western fashion in this episode of John on the Job where we dive into the specifics of both career fields and who drives the "Jammer" better.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 13:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|868404
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-RR907-003
|Filename:
|DOD_109373385
|Length:
|00:08:25
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, John on the Job: AMMO v Armament, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
