Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    War Rakkasans NCO Induction Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    The 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony on Fort Campbell December 13, 2022 (U.S. Army video by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 13:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 868399
    VIRIN: 221213-A-ZY466-989
    Filename: DOD_109373360
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, War Rakkasans NCO Induction Ceremony, by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Rakkasan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT