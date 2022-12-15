Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Wild Shout Outs

    IRAQ

    12.15.2022

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Jessica DeZelar, currently deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, with the Minnesota Army National Guard, sends a shout out to the Minnesota Wild. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Michael Romero)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 11:43
    Category: Greetings
