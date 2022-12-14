B-Roll highlights of the Liberty Wing's F-35A Lightning IIs in action, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Dec 14, 2022. The 48th Fighter wing recieved its first F-35s on Dec 15, 2021 and has since operated them throughout USAFE to include Souda Bay, Greece and Albacete, Spain.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868385
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-EJ253-318
|Filename:
|DOD_109373081
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, One Year of F-35s at RAF Lakenheath, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, SSgt John Ennis and TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT