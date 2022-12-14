Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Year of F-35s at RAF Lakenheath

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez, Staff Sgt. John Ennis and Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll highlights of the Liberty Wing's F-35A Lightning IIs in action, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Dec 14, 2022. The 48th Fighter wing recieved its first F-35s on Dec 15, 2021 and has since operated them throughout USAFE to include Souda Bay, Greece and Albacete, Spain.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GB

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    48th Fighter Wing
    493rd Fighter Squadron
    495th Fighter Squadron

