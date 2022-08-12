Airmen participate in tier one of the Multi Capable Airman Expeditionary Skills Training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 9, 2022. The MCA course is designed to train Airmen across several career fields critical war-fighting fundamentals such as tactical combat casualty care, identifying improvised explosive devices and heavy arms familiarization. (Video by U.S. Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 11:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868383
|VIRIN:
|221208-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109373026
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Multi Capable Airman Expeditionary Skills Training, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT