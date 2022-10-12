Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th Commemoration for the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.10.2022

    Video by Pfc. Matthew Wantroba 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) marched in the 78th Commemoration Parade for the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium on December 10, 2022. As Soldiers marched through the town, stopping at the memorials for General Patton and General McAuliffe to lay wreaths. Afterwards a reenlistment ceremony commenced where Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) swore in dozens of Screaming Eagles with the Oath of Enlistment.

    This work, 78th Commemoration for the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, by PFC Matthew Wantroba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    reenlistment
    101st
    soldiers
    parade
    Bastogne78

