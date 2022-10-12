Soldiers in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) marched in the 78th Commemoration Parade for the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium on December 10, 2022. As Soldiers marched through the town, stopping at the memorials for General Patton and General McAuliffe to lay wreaths. Afterwards a reenlistment ceremony commenced where Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) swore in dozens of Screaming Eagles with the Oath of Enlistment.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868361
|VIRIN:
|221214-A-QL286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109372725
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|BASTOGNE, BE
|Hometown:
|BASTOGNE, WLX, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 78th Commemoration for the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, by PFC Matthew Wantroba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
