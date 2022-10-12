78th Commemoration for the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) marched in the 78th Commemoration Parade for the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium on December 10, 2022. As Soldiers marched through the town, stopping at the memorials for General Patton and General McAuliffe to lay wreaths. Afterwards a reenlistment ceremony commenced where Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) swore in dozens of Screaming Eagles with the Oath of Enlistment.