    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nellis hosts community leaders for annual Civilian Military Council (CMC) Induction

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Nellis Air Force Base and community leaders gathered Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, for the Civilian Military Council Executive Committee's final session of the year. The event also served as an opportunity for the committee to honor Airmen from Nellis, who have taken an active role in the community and are examples of Air Force Core Values.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868229
    VIRIN: 221213-F-LY743-2001
    Filename: DOD_109371889
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nellis hosts community leaders for annual Civilian Military Council (CMC) Induction, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CMC
    Nellis
    Community
    Partnership
    Las Vegas Community

