Nellis Air Force Base and community leaders gathered Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, for the Civilian Military Council Executive Committee's final session of the year. The event also served as an opportunity for the committee to honor Airmen from Nellis, who have taken an active role in the community and are examples of Air Force Core Values.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 18:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868229
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-LY743-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109371889
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Nellis hosts community leaders for annual Civilian Military Council (CMC) Induction, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT