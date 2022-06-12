From all of us here at the United States Army Field Artillery School we would like to wish you and your families a safe and joyous holiday season!
The Marines of Marine Corps Cannoneer School, Fort Sill helped create this amazing message during their final live fire exercise on 6 December in preparation for graduation the following week!
This work, Happy Holidays 2022, by Judith Oman and Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
