    Happy Holidays 2022

    OK, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Judith Oman and Marie Pihulic

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    From all of us here at the United States Army Field Artillery School we would like to wish you and your families a safe and joyous holiday season!

    The Marines of Marine Corps Cannoneer School, Fort Sill helped create this amazing message during their final live fire exercise on 6 December in preparation for graduation the following week!

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 18:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868220
    VIRIN: 221206-D-NU467-460
    Filename: DOD_109371713
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: OK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays 2022, by Judith Oman and Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    field artillery
    happy holidays
    fort sill
    king of battle
    devil dogs
    fires center of excellence

