    Handel's Messiah, A Naval Academy Tradition 2022 (All Movements)

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Andrew Miller and Daniel Zaborowski

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    The Naval Academy Chorus and glee club with the Annapolis Symphony and guest artists

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 17:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868206
    Filename: DOD_109371308
    Length: 01:29:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Handel's Messiah, A Naval Academy Tradition 2022 (All Movements), by Andrew Miller and Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annapolis Symphony
    Naval Academy Chorus
    Handel

