Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SpOC 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    A retrospective of newsworthy events and Guardian achievements at Space Operations Command in 2022. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim and Staff Sgt. Jose Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868200
    VIRIN: 221213-F-WA228-567
    Filename: DOD_109371267
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SpOC 2022, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retrospective
    Guardians
    SpOC
    2022
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Operations Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT