    MCA Expeditionary Skills Training Vertical B-Roll

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Vertical B-Roll of Airmen participating in tier one of the Multi Capable Airman Expeditionary Skills Training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 9, 2022. The MCA course is designed to train Airmen across several career fields critical war-fighting fundamentals such as tactical combat casualty care, identifying improvised explosive devices and heavy arms familiarization. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868184
    VIRIN: 221209-F-PU449-619
    Filename: DOD_109371065
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    ACC
    TCCC Training
    Multi Capable Airmen
    MCA Training
    ACE Doctrine
    IED walk

