Vertical B-Roll of Airmen participating in tier one of the Multi Capable Airman Expeditionary Skills Training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 9, 2022. The MCA course is designed to train Airmen across several career fields critical war-fighting fundamentals such as tactical combat casualty care, identifying improvised explosive devices and heavy arms familiarization. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868184
|VIRIN:
|221209-F-PU449-619
|Filename:
|DOD_109371065
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCA Expeditionary Skills Training Vertical B-Roll, by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
