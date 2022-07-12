Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sarpy County Sheriff unveiled a new military tribute cruiser

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new military tribute cruiser Dec. 7, 2022, at the Omaha National Cemetery. The new cruiser will honor local fallen military heroes. Speakers at the dedication ceremony included Jeff Davis, Sarpy County Sheriff and Col. Kristen Thompson, 55th Wing commander.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868180
    VIRIN: 221207-F-FB238-022
    Filename: DOD_109371050
    Length: 00:01:37
    OMAHA, NE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Sarpy County Sheriff unveiled a new military tribute cruiser, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Offutt AFB
    Sarpy County Sheriff

