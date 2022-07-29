88th Wing Civil Engineer's Emergency Management trains in collective protection system. This metal container is not only used as a collective protection system but also for command, control and communications.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868175
|VIRIN:
|220729-Z-UU583-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109370972
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 188th Emergency Management trains in collective protection system, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT