    188th Emergency Management trains in collective protection system

    JAPAN

    07.29.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    88th Wing Civil Engineer's Emergency Management trains in collective protection system. This metal container is not only used as a collective protection system but also for command, control and communications.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 15:46
    Location: JP
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, AR, US

    #ArkansasNationalGuard
    #AIRNATIONALGUARD
    #AirForceCivilEngineering #EmergencyManagement

