    188th Wing's Fire Dept. trains at Yokota Air Base, Japan for annual training

    JAPAN

    07.29.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    188th Wing Civil Engineer's Fire Dept. trains at Yokota Air Base, Japan for 2022 annual training. Training includes entering a building filled with fire and smoke. Our Airmen trained with the Yokota Air Base Fire Department.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868174
    VIRIN: 220729-Z-UU583-1001
    Filename: DOD_109370970
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: JP
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, AR, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 188th Wing's Fire Dept. trains at Yokota Air Base, Japan for annual training, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ArkansasNationalGuard
    #AIRNATIONALGUARD
    #AirForceCivilEngineering #FireDept

