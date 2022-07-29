188th Wing Civil Engineer's Fire Dept. trains at Yokota Air Base, Japan for 2022 annual training. Training includes entering a building filled with fire and smoke. Our Airmen trained with the Yokota Air Base Fire Department.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868174
|VIRIN:
|220729-Z-UU583-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109370970
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 188th Wing's Fire Dept. trains at Yokota Air Base, Japan for annual training, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
