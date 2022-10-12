This Marine Unit, 1st Battalion 25th USMC are on the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 65 during a Crew Gunnery Training event. This unit is located throughout New England and upstate New York. This training on Range 65 consists of targeting on mounted vehicles moving and/or stationary. (Video Taken By the Fort Dix TSC)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868124
|VIRIN:
|221210-O-BC272-457
|Filename:
|DOD_109370687
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fort Dix – 1st Battalion 25th USMC – Crew Gunnery Range 65 - 09 DEC 2022, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
