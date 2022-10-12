Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – 1st Battalion 25th USMC – Crew Gunnery Range 65 - 09 DEC 2022

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    This Marine Unit, 1st Battalion 25th USMC are on the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 65 during a Crew Gunnery Training event. This unit is located throughout New England and upstate New York. This training on Range 65 consists of targeting on mounted vehicles moving and/or stationary. (Video Taken By the Fort Dix TSC)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – 1st Battalion 25th USMC – Crew Gunnery Range 65 - 09 DEC 2022, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix USMC New Jersey

