    Det 015: The Legacy

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Cadre members and cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 015 at Tuskegee University talk about the opportunity to be part of the unit. The detachment recruits, educates, trains, selects and commissions reserve officer-training candidates through detailed college programs, providing academic instruction on many different aspects that comprise a future Air Force officer. (U.S. Air Force video by Ronny Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 11:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 868006
    VIRIN: 221213-F-BL084-001
    Filename: DOD_109370431
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air University
    Air Force ROTC
    Tuskegee University

