Det 015: The Legacy

Cadre members and cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 015 at Tuskegee University talk about the opportunity to be part of the unit. The detachment recruits, educates, trains, selects and commissions reserve officer-training candidates through detailed college programs, providing academic instruction on many different aspects that comprise a future Air Force officer. (U.S. Air Force video by Ronny Taylor)