Det 015: The Legacy

Cadre members and cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 015 at Tuskegee University talk about the opportunity to be part of the unit. The detachment recruits, educates, trains, selects and commissions reserve officer-training candidates through detailed college programs, providing academic instruction on many different aspects that comprise a future Air Force officer. (U.S. Air Force video by Ronny Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 11:51
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|868006
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-BL084-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109370431
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT