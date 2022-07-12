Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Recruiters at the Career Expo in Cherokee, NC

    CHEROKEE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    An inside look at Air Force (Air National Guard and Active Duty) recruiters at the 2nd annual Career Expo and Job Fair, at Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center in Cherokee.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 11:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 867897
    VIRIN: 221207-F-TI301-478
    Filename: DOD_109370246
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: CHEROKEE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Recruiters at the Career Expo in Cherokee, NC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiting & Retention
    145th Airlft Wing
    North Carolina Air Guard

