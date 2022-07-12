An inside look at Air Force (Air National Guard and Active Duty) recruiters at the 2nd annual Career Expo and Job Fair, at Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center in Cherokee.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 11:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|867897
|VIRIN:
|221207-F-TI301-478
|Filename:
|DOD_109370246
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|CHEROKEE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Recruiters at the Career Expo in Cherokee, NC
