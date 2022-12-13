Happy 386th Birthday National Guard

The 3rd Infantry Division wishes the U. S. National Guard a happy 386th birthday. For 386 years, the National Guard has stood 'always ready, always there.' The Army National Guard was established in 1636 and is the oldest component of the U. S. Armed Forces and serves as the primary combat reserves for the U. S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 11:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867896
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109370245
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
