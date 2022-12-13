Happy 386th Birthday National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Infantry Division wishes the U. S. National Guard a happy 386th birthday. For 386 years, the National Guard has stood 'always ready, always there.' The Army National Guard was established in 1636 and is the oldest component of the U. S. Armed Forces and serves as the primary combat reserves for the U. S. Army.