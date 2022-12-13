Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 386th Birthday National Guard

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division wishes the U. S. National Guard a happy 386th birthday. For 386 years, the National Guard has stood 'always ready, always there.' The Army National Guard was established in 1636 and is the oldest component of the U. S. Armed Forces and serves as the primary combat reserves for the U. S. Army.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 11:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867896
    VIRIN: 221213-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_109370245
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Happy Birthday
    Readiness
    National Guard
    Lethality

