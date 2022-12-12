Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 34 Haitians left abandoned by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    12.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez rescues Dec. 12, 2022, 34 Haitians, who were left abandoned by smugglers on the rocky cliffs of Monito cay, Puerto Rico. The rescue was part of ongoing multi-agency efforts in support of Operation Caribbean Guard and the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG). (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 10:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867890
    VIRIN: 221212-G-G0107-2001
    Filename: DOD_109370196
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

