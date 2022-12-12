The Big Picture: The Korean Ceasefire Talks Begin

This episode of The Big Picture, titled “The Korean Ceasefire Talks Begin,” focuses on developments regarding the Korean conflict between 20 June and 20 July 1951. The program follows truce negotiations in Kaesong, where UN representatives grapple with the presence of armed communist soldiers outside of diplomatic conference meetings, as well as severe restrictions on UN-associated press coverage. Eventually, the borders of a disarmed “neutral” zone are agreed upon around Kaesong, and UN correspondents are allowed to fully cover the negotiations. Additionally, in this episode, Captain Carl Zimmermann interviews Sergeant Jim Heidenreith, who discusses the role of combat engineers in Korea, and Lieutenant Robert Fallon, who delivers a speech on the importance, hardships, and humanity of the U.S. infantryman.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 06:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867866
|VIRIN:
|221212-O-QT950-749
|Filename:
|DOD_109369902
|Length:
|00:29:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT