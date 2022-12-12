Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture: The Korean Ceasefire Talks Begin

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Army University Press

    This episode of The Big Picture, titled “The Korean Ceasefire Talks Begin,” focuses on developments regarding the Korean conflict between 20 June and 20 July 1951. The program follows truce negotiations in Kaesong, where UN representatives grapple with the presence of armed communist soldiers outside of diplomatic conference meetings, as well as severe restrictions on UN-associated press coverage. Eventually, the borders of a disarmed “neutral” zone are agreed upon around Kaesong, and UN correspondents are allowed to fully cover the negotiations. Additionally, in this episode, Captain Carl Zimmermann interviews Sergeant Jim Heidenreith, who discusses the role of combat engineers in Korea, and Lieutenant Robert Fallon, who delivers a speech on the importance, hardships, and humanity of the U.S. infantryman.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 06:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:29:14
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Korea
    Communism
    UN Forces
    Communist
    The Big Picture

