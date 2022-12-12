Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMSUBPAC 2022 Holiday Message

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon and Force Master Chief Jason Avin re-cap 2022 for the Force and wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season and 2023.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    COMSUBPAC
    Holiday
    SUBPAC

