    USS Portland (LPD 27) NASA Artemis I Orion Spacecraft Well Deck Recovery

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Kates 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    221211-N-VQ947-3043 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 11, 2022) Sailors from Navy Expeditionary Combat Command's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit One and amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) use a line load attenuating mechanism assembly to recover the NASA Artemis I Orion spacecraft, Dec. 11, 2022. Portland, along with Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8), is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet in support of the recovery. The retrieval operation is part of a Department of Defense effort that integrates combatant command service capabilities to determine best practices for safely retrieving spacecraft capable of carrying humans into space. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner for supporting NASA, including its amphibious and expeditionary capabilities with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867807
    VIRIN: 221211-N-VQ947-1007
    Filename: DOD_109369025
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Portland (LPD 27) NASA Artemis I Orion Spacecraft Well Deck Recovery, by PO2 Devin Kates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy
    Artemis
    National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
    Amphibious Transport Dock (LPD)

