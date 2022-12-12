PVT Membreno, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Holiday Greeting, Shoutout
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 16:05
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867787
|VIRIN:
|221212-O-ZY123-948
|Filename:
|DOD_109368721
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Hometown:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PVT Membreno 30th BDE Holiday Greeting, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT