    AFIMSC Leadership Team Sends Holiday Greetings

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. John Allen, commander, Col. Kelly Sams, vice commander, and Chief
    Master Sgt. Edgard Castillo, command chief master sergeant, send 2022
    holiday greetings to the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    team.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 17:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867780
    VIRIN: 221206-F-GD062-0001
    Filename: DOD_109368698
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Holiday Season
    AFIMSC

