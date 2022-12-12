Goldsboro Civil Air Patrol cadets watch the 4th Fighter Wing Honor Guard perform a flag folding ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2022. The event boosted community relationships, promoted Air Force heritage and helped develop leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 10:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867725
|VIRIN:
|221206-F-BD538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109368078
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SJAFB Honor Guard educates Goldsboro CAP, by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT