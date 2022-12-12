Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB Honor Guard educates Goldsboro CAP

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Goldsboro Civil Air Patrol cadets watch the 4th Fighter Wing Honor Guard perform a flag folding ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2022. The event boosted community relationships, promoted Air Force heritage and helped develop leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867725
    VIRIN: 221206-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_109368078
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB Honor Guard educates Goldsboro CAP, by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    Civil Air Patrol
    CAP
    community relations
    SJAFB

