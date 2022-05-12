Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Holiday Message from the Fort McCoy Garrison Command Team

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger, Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Co. Chad Maynard and Garrison Command Sergeant Major Raquel DiDomenico planning the Garrison holiday video message for Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. (U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multi-Media Visual Information)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 10:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867718
    VIRIN: 221205-D-VQ984-810
    Filename: DOD_109367978
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Holiday Message
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy MVI

