Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger, Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Co. Chad Maynard and Garrison Command Sergeant Major Raquel DiDomenico planning the Garrison holiday video message for Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. (U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multi-Media Visual Information)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 10:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867718
|VIRIN:
|221205-D-VQ984-810
|Filename:
|DOD_109367978
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, 2022 Holiday Message from the Fort McCoy Garrison Command Team, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT