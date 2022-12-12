U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax, command sergeant major of the 1st Infantry Division host Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, V Corps commanding general and host nation leaders during a visit to 1st ID's Forward Operating Site at Boleslawiec, Poland, Dec. 12, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867713
|VIRIN:
|221212-A-FL671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109367919
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1ID allies and partners visit the Boleslawiec Forward Operating Site, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
