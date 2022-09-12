video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Raven New, a 35A Military Intelligence Officer with the 1st Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, talks about her role in working with her Japanese counterparts during Yama Sakura 83 at Camp Kengun, Japan, on Dec. 9th, 2022. The Yama Sakura training event encourages participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the US-Japan security alliance and for the continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Wilkins)