U.S. Army Capt. Raven New, a 35A Military Intelligence Officer with the 1st Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, talks about her role in working with her Japanese counterparts during Yama Sakura 83 at Camp Kengun, Japan, on Dec. 9th, 2022. The Yama Sakura training event encourages participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the US-Japan security alliance and for the continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 10:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867709
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-QI700-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109367863
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
