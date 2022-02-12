Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center celebrates National Cookie Day

The Army Wellness Center Fort Campbell has a nutrient dense cookie recipe to share in honor of National Cookie Day. The AWC offers free nutrition classes and more, for service members, retirees, family members and DoD Civilians.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 08:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867701
|VIRIN:
|221202-A-DQ133-808
|Filename:
|DOD_109367805
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
