    Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center celebrates National Cookie Day

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Army Wellness Center Fort Campbell has a nutrient dense cookie recipe to share in honor of National Cookie Day. The AWC offers free nutrition classes and more, for service members, retirees, family members and DoD Civilians.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 08:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867701
    VIRIN: 221202-A-DQ133-808
    Filename: DOD_109367805
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center celebrates National Cookie Day, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

