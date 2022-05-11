Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll ACC/IG Large-Scale Readiness Exercise - Personnel and Cargo Processing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    11.05.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, processing cargo and personnel during a Large-Scale Readiness Exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 5, 2022. The LSRE gives units across the Air National Guard an idea of their capabilities and the readiness of their members to deploy and operate in any environment around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867699
    VIRIN: 221105-Z-MF014-2001
    Filename: DOD_109367798
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll ACC/IG Large-Scale Readiness Exercise - Personnel and Cargo Processing, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT