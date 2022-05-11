B-roll ACC/IG Large-Scale Readiness Exercise - Personnel and Cargo Processing

B-roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, processing cargo and personnel during a Large-Scale Readiness Exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 5, 2022. The LSRE gives units across the Air National Guard an idea of their capabilities and the readiness of their members to deploy and operate in any environment around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 08:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867699
|VIRIN:
|221105-Z-MF014-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109367798
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
