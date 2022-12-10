Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO marks Human Rights Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    10.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Freedom, equality and human rights are NATO’s core values. Join us as we mark Human Rights Day.
    Synopsis

    In today’s world, great power competition, terrorism, conflict, cyber threats and climate change threaten the security of individuals and communities. For more than 70 years, NATO has ensured the freedom and security of Allies. Today, we remain steadfast in our resolve to protect our one billion citizens, defend our territory and safeguard our freedom and democracy. We want to live in a world where sovereignty, territorial integrity, human rights and international law are respected. We stand together, as Allies, to defend our freedom and contribute to a more peaceful world.
    Transcript

    TEXT ON SCREEN —

    OUR WORLD IS CONTESTED
    AND UNPREDICTABLE

    OUR VALUES AND
    OUR WAY OF LIFE

    ARE BEING CHALLENGED
    BY AUTHORITARIAN
    ACTORS

    SO OUR RESOLVE
    TO SAFEGUARD
    OUR FREEDOMS

    IS STRONGER
    THAN EVER

    FREEDOM
    EQUALITY
    HUMAN RIGHTS

    THESE ARE THE VALUES
    THAT BIND US TOGETHER

    WE WILL
    UPHOLD THEM

    ALONG WITH PARTNERS
    THAT SHARE THE SAME GOAL

    TO LIVE
    IN A WORLD

    WHERE HUMAN RIGHTS
    ARE RESPECTED

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video includes Getty Images and its third-parties partners and contributors copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com. It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 04:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867679
    VIRIN: 221212-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109367535
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATOchannel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT