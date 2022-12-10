NATO marks Human Rights Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867679" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Freedom, equality and human rights are NATO’s core values. Join us as we mark Human Rights Day.

Synopsis



In today’s world, great power competition, terrorism, conflict, cyber threats and climate change threaten the security of individuals and communities. For more than 70 years, NATO has ensured the freedom and security of Allies. Today, we remain steadfast in our resolve to protect our one billion citizens, defend our territory and safeguard our freedom and democracy. We want to live in a world where sovereignty, territorial integrity, human rights and international law are respected. We stand together, as Allies, to defend our freedom and contribute to a more peaceful world.

Transcript



TEXT ON SCREEN —



OUR WORLD IS CONTESTED

AND UNPREDICTABLE



OUR VALUES AND

OUR WAY OF LIFE



ARE BEING CHALLENGED

BY AUTHORITARIAN

ACTORS



SO OUR RESOLVE

TO SAFEGUARD

OUR FREEDOMS



IS STRONGER

THAN EVER



FREEDOM

EQUALITY

HUMAN RIGHTS



THESE ARE THE VALUES

THAT BIND US TOGETHER



WE WILL

UPHOLD THEM



ALONG WITH PARTNERS

THAT SHARE THE SAME GOAL



TO LIVE

IN A WORLD



WHERE HUMAN RIGHTS

ARE RESPECTED



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video includes Getty Images and its third-parties partners and contributors copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com. It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.