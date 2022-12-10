NATO marks Human Rights Day (it)

Freedom, equality and human rights are NATO’s core values. Join us as we mark Human Rights Day.
In today’s world, great power competition, terrorism, conflict, cyber threats and climate change threaten the security of individuals and communities. For more than 70 years, NATO has ensured the freedom and security of Allies. Today, we remain steadfast in our resolve to protect our one billion citizens, defend our territory and safeguard our freedom and democracy. We want to live in a world where sovereignty, territorial integrity, human rights and international law are respected. We stand together, as Allies, to defend our freedom and contribute to a more peaceful world.
OUR WORLD IS CONTESTED
AND UNPREDICTABLE
OUR VALUES AND
OUR WAY OF LIFE
ARE BEING CHALLENGED
BY AUTHORITARIAN
ACTORS
SO OUR RESOLVE
TO SAFEGUARD
OUR FREEDOMS
IS STRONGER
THAN EVER
FREEDOM
EQUALITY
HUMAN RIGHTS
THESE ARE THE VALUES
THAT BIND US TOGETHER
WE WILL
UPHOLD THEM
ALONG WITH PARTNERS
THAT SHARE THE SAME GOAL
TO LIVE
IN A WORLD
WHERE HUMAN RIGHTS
ARE RESPECTED
