Demo Range Training (B-ROLL)

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a live fire demolition exercises at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Dec. 7, 2022. The exercise was held to demonstrate different demolition and explosive breaching training techniques. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|12.07.2022
|12.12.2022 02:58
|B-Roll
|Location:
|POSTOJNA, SI
